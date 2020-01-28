Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.
Australian REIT Income Fund stock remained flat at $C$12.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67. Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$10.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
