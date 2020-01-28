Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund stock remained flat at $C$12.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.67. Australian REIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$10.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.95.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

