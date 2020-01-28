Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is Security National Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.0% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.87. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $133.76 and a one year high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

