Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.67.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN stock opened at C$12.53 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$10.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $469.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.