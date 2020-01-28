Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 57.6% in January

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,100 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the December 31st total of 537,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth $65,303,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,448,000 after purchasing an additional 608,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 199,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 456,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

