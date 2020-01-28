Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 8.7%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.30, 578,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 414,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of -0.49.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Azul by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit