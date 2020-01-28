Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 8.7%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.30, 578,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 414,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZUL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of -0.49.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Azul by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Azul by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,083,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

