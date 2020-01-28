Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BAD stock opened at C$34.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.93. Badger Daylighting has a 12 month low of C$30.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$183.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BAD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Paul James Vanderberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,347,158. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,362,588. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $184,764.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.