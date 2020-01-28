Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 85.8% in January

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 769,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Banco Macro by 641.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 206.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,121. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMA shares. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

