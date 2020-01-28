Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 292,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,785. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $576.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.31 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

