Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

