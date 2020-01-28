Barclays Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 119 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

