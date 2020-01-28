Barclays Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 119 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit