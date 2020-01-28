Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $29,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 274,450 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.1% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $8,192,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 240,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education stock remained flat at $$3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 136,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,673. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $172.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

