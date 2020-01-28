Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Shares Down 29.2%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) was down 29.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), approximately 100,253,115 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,665% from the average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Baron Oil Company Profile (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

