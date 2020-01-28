Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%.

BHLB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.42. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,886. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.