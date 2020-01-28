Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 907,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,643. The firm has a market cap of $586.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,102.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

