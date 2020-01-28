Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Biglari stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $637.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $409.10 and a fifty-two week high of $817.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.27.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

