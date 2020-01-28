Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.71

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 9678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

