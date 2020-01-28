Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.71

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 9678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit