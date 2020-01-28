Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $305.00.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $338.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $261.07.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 109,336 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Biogen by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

