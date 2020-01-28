BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,305.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $581,561.00 and approximately $3,305.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Exmo. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00618274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00127602 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00119146 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002635 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,204,172,716 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Graviex, Crex24, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

