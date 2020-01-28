Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

