Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 504,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.
Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
About Blackrock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.