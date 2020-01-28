Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 504,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 6,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,249. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $342.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.