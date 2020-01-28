BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $531.53. 58,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,113. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.82 and a 12-month high of $547.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $511.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

