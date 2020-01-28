Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $8.28

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.28. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 46,357 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,904. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

