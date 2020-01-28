Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$114.66 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$37.96 and a 12 month high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

