Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $275,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

