Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $91,368.00 and $1,950.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Bonpay token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.