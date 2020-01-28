BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

