BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

