Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post sales of $116.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $482.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $474.14 million to $488.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $507.79 million, with estimates ranging from $478.08 million to $530.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

