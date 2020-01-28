Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as low as $10.05. Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in start-up, early stage, expansion stage, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

