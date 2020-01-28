Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 28,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

