Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.