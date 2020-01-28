Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.68. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avaya by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 344,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Avaya has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

