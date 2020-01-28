Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.83. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock worth $23,184,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $5,951,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $408.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,591. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $212.75 and a 1-year high of $420.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.30.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.