Brokerages Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.25. Regenxbio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 333,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,448. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

