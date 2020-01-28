Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $726.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.90 million and the lowest is $720.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $786.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,063. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.