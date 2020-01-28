Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. 207,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,118. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

