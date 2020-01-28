Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 191,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 89.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

