Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.75 million. Novanta reported sales of $156.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $653.22 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after acquiring an additional 683,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,352,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,423 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,785. Novanta has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

