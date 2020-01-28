Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. Otonomy reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $700,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%.

Several research firms have commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

OTIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.26. 130,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,283. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.74. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

