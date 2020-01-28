Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Post $0.94 EPS

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,729. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit