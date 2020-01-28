Brokerages Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:TCO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,729. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 346.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 25.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.