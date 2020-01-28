Brokerages Expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.27. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

VNOM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,806. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.31. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

