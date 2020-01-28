Brokerages Set $20.25 Target Price for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Waterstone Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF remained flat at $$17.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.