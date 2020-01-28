Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $9.35

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 93,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

