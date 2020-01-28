Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target at $24.67

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

