Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBHC. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 186.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

