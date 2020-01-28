Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.81

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.81 and traded as high as $62.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $62.26, with a volume of 181,548 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

