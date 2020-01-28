Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of BRO traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 124,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.