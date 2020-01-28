BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Down 56.0% in January

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the December 31st total of 822,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 45.7% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $498,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 44,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

