Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for about 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Brunswick by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of BC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

