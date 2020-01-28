Burst Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,220.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $7,220.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, C-CEX, Upbit and Bittrex.

About Burst

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,080,385,445 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Upbit, Coinroom, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

